Chocolate and orange zest are two of the more complex flavours whose compatibility is simple. For lovers of Terry’s Dark Chocolate Orange, this is her richer, darker, more luxurious cousin, in tart form. I think it’s a star pudding. The key to the pastry is chilling it properly, and the key to the filling is chopping the chocolate finely and beating vigorously; if it seizes, add a little more milk and beat like mad. The addition of shaved candied orange as a decoration is a nod to the bright orange foil used by Terry’s, which is as much a part of (my) Christmas as Quality Street. You will need a 25cm tart tin, ideally one with a loose base.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO