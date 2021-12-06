ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

No black-tie dinner with the Swedish king for this year's Nobel Prize winners

tspr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobel Prize winners usually attend a royal banquet inside the glittering Stockholm City Hall, where they accept their awards from the king and rub shoulders with other dignitaries and laureates. But most of this year's awards are being given out in scaled-down ceremonies this week in the laureates' home...

www.tspr.org

The Independent

Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes began receiving their awards on Monday in scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times.For a second year, COVID-19 has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics, which were announced in October. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded separately in Oslo Norway.Literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah was first to get his prize in a lunchtime ceremony Monday at the Swedish ambassador’s grand Georgian residence in central London Ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit said the U.K.-based Tanzanian author had been awarded the...
GERMANY
AFP

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person, describing the journalist in court documents as "a flight risk". Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". The former CNN correspondent, who is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, has applied for court approval to travel to Norway for the December 10 ceremony. But the solicitor general has filed an objection to the Court of Appeals arguing that Ressa's right to travel was "not absolute" and she had not shown a "compelling reason" for going to Oslo, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP on Thursday.
ASIA
TheDailyBeast

Philippines Moves to Block Nobel Peace Prize Winner From Accepting in Person

Lawyers representing the Philippine government have moved to block Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa from traveling to Oslo, Norway, to accept the honor. After Ressa, who has been an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed for a petition to travel, the Philippines solicitor general fired back in opposition to the request, deeming the journalist had not conveyed a “compelling reason” for the trip. Additionally, the solicitor general deemed the journalist a “flight risk” because she criticized the “Philippine legal processes in the international community.” The Nobel Institute, the governing body over the bestowing of Nobel Peace Prize awards, called the move from the country a “disgrace.”
ASIA
State
Washington State
AFP

Nobel literature winner Gurnah receives medal in UK

British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Monday received his medal as winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature, in a brief ceremony held in London due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gurnah won the prestigious award in October for his novels unflinchingly portraying the effects of colonialism and the plight of refugees. The 72-year-old author bowed to Sweden's ambassador to Britain, Mikaela Kumlin Granit, as she handed him his medal and diploma at a ceremony at her official residence. He smiled as he showed off the award to warm applause and posed for waiting photographers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Queen lights up LED inventor’s day with honour after Nobel Prize snub

A 92-year-old engineering professor who was left “insulted” after missing out on a Nobel Prize has finally received the recognition he deserves, from none other than the Queen. Prof Nick Holonyak, who invented the red LED light in 1962, has been awarded the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering,...
WORLD
AFP

Nobel winner hits out at UK, France over Channel migrants

British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, the winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature, criticised on Tuesday the "inhumane" responses of the UK and French governments to the Channel migrant crisis. "There is something quite inhumane I think in the responses of these two governments, particularly I think of the British government," he said in an online press conference the day after receiving his Nobel winner's medal.
POLITICS
eagle1975

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?By Farhana. The Nobel Prize is one of the world’s most prestigious and recognizable awards. It is named in honor of the noted chemist Alfred Nobel.
Person
Giorgio Parisi
Person
Maria Ressa
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
scotscoop.com

Diverse Creativity Ep. 5: Nobel Prize winner Dr. David Julius

Josh Barde is a senior at Carlmont High School. He plays for his school's soccer and lacrosse team, so he knows quite a bit about sports and is passionate about them. He also enjoys photography and creating videos for ScotCenter.
SOCCER
Telegraph

Be grateful for small mercies: at least this year's Turner Prize winners are artists

Earlier this year, I called the 2021 Turner Prize exhibition in Coventry the “worthiest” and possibly “worst” edition in the award’s history. For the first time, you will recall, the shortlist consisted entirely of artist collectives, and the resulting, shilly-shallying show, inevitably lacking direction, was the dreariest I could remember.
VISUAL ART
#Nobel Laureates#Nobel Prize Winners#Nobel Peace Prize#Swedish#The Associated Press#Nobelprize#Black African#Npr#Wbur#Here Now#The Swedish Academy
Science Friday

Laugh And Learn With The Ig Nobel Prizes

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday. Marc Abrahams is the editor and co-founder of Annals of Improbable Research and the founder and master of ceremonies for the Ig Nobel Awards Ceremony in Cambridge, Massachusetts. About Charles Bergquist. As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
atlantanews.net

Josephine Baker: what it means to enter France's hallowed Pantheon

Josephine Baker - performer, Resistance hero, and civil rights activist - is the first woman of colour to enter the Pantheon in Paris, where her remains will be interred. She is is the latest hero of the French Republic to be "Pantheonised". But what does it mean to enter into the "temple of the nation", and how does this process work?
SOCIETY
Sun-Journal

Arnold Newman Prize winner to discuss ‘Little Black Boy’ photo series

ROCKPORT — Maine Media Workshops + College’s weekly online Alumni Lecture Series comes to a close with the last lecture of the series, “Little Black Boy,” scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Photographer and 2021 Arnold Newman Prize winner Rashod Taylor will discuss his winning photo series, insights into...
ROCKPORT, ME
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
AFP

Josephine Baker becomes first black woman in France's Pantheon

French-American dancer, singer, Resistance member and rights activist Josephine Baker became the first black woman to enter France's Pantheon mausoleum of outstanding historical figures on Tuesday, nearly half a century after her death. Addressing his remarks to "dear Josephine", he said: "You are entering this Pantheon because although you were born American there is no-one more French than you."
SOCIETY
atlanticcitynews.net

Eric Zemmour is my friend. I know he truly loves France

As someone who has known the French presidential candidate and longtime editorialist since 2009, allow me to attempt to explain who Eric Zemmour really is. Not long after arriving in France, over a dozen years ago, I was trying to get my bearings within the French media scene. After a stint co-hosting a nightly talk-show on Fox News at the network's New York headquarters, I crash landed onto nationwide French television - almost literally. The day after arriving in Paris for the very first time in my life, for what I thought would just be a three-week vacation between media contracts in the US, I found myself debating French and international politics with the country's top media figures on the morning political talk show of a public broadcaster. Before that, I knew about two people in France - one of whom introduced me to the program's host. And that's how things work in France. Paris, as they say, really is a village.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

