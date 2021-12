When it comes to dessert, there's nothing better than a cake. Cake comes in all shapes and sizes, and this recipe for an easy Russian Honey cake is just what its title suggests — easy and sweet. According to Russia Beyond, the honey cake dates all the way back to the 19th century. The chef for Emperor Alexander and his wife, Empress Elizabeth, made a cake for the pair without realizing that the Empress didn't like honey ... major oops. But as it turns out, the cake was a hit and the Empress absolutely loved what she tasted, proving that sometimes mistakes are good. Nowadays, there are plenty of variations made by people across the globe, and we can all thank the Emperor and Empress's chef for this wonderful cake.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO