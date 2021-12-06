ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie Announces New Project ‘Icy Season’ Ahead Of Debut Album

By DeMicia Inman
 2 days ago

Saweetie revealed she has another project set to release before her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music . During a branded event last Thursday (Dec. 2) with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, the “Tap In” rapper shared a 7-song project Icy Season is scheduled to debut on Jan. 7. According to Hip Hop DX ,the conversation between Saweetie and journalist Gerrick Kennedy also revealed the project will feature multiple artists and will be a “pretty bi**h bible” for her icy girl fanbase.

At the winter wonderland-themed event, the Grammy award-nominated artist entered on a magical snowflake to greet invited guests. According to a press release, Saweetie also debuted three custom Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey cocktails: Expensive Taste, The Icy Mule, and Jack’s Spiked Tea.

Saweetie has shared the long process of creating her debut album Pretty B*tchh Music, which still does not have a confirmed release date. In June, she revealed the album was delayed due to her wanting it to be perfect.

“Yes, PBM was supposed to come out this month,” she shared. “But I was really living with it. And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way.”

Still, without a debut album, Saweetie has managed to become one of Hip-Hop’s rising stars. Not only is she nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards and Best Rap Song for “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat , but she has also nabbed a handful of brand deals with companies such as Crocs and Sinful Colors and was named the Global Brand Ambassador for MAC Cosmetics.

As fans await PBM, and Icy Season, Saweetie’s most recent project Pretty Summer Playlist Vol. 1 released in April is available for streaming now. Check out her hit record Best Friend below:

Saweetie Drops New Single ‘Icy Chain’: Listen

Saweetie seems to be in new music mode again. The rapper contributes to the new Bruised soundtrack with the song ‘Attitude’. The soundtrack is executive produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B. But the Bay Area artist has also dropped a brand new single of her own named ‘Icy Chain’.
Saweetie Sets Release Date For ‘Icy Season’ EP

Saweetie Sets Release Date For 'Icy Season' EP

Fans eagerly await for Saweetie to deliver her debut studio album, Pretty B*tch Music. While the California native hasn't set a release date for the new album, fans may not have to wait much longer for new music. During a Jack Daniel's event moderated by the talented Gerrick Kennedy, the Grammy-nominated rapper announced that she will release a new EP on January 7 called Icy Season.
Alice Glass drops “Fair Game” ahead of debut solo album ‘PREY//IV’

Alice Glass has shared a new video for “Fair Game.” The song dropped ahead of her upcoming debut solo album PREY//IV, set for a January 28 release via Eating Glass Records. “Fair Game” follows the release of the album’s lead single “Baby Teeth.” That song was the first...
Saweetie To Release 'Icy Season' EP As Warm Up To 'Pretty Bitch Music' Album

Saweetie has been having a breakout year, and she’s due for a new project. Before she drops her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, Saweetie has been working on another project. Last week, Saweetie spoke about the upcoming project with culture critic and author Gerrick Kennedy, explaining it will be a...
Juice Wrld Management Announces New Album

Jarad Anthony Higgins was born on December 2, 1998 and died December 8, 2019. He was known professionally as Juice Wrld (pronounced "Juice World"), and first known as JuiceTheKidd. Higgins was an American rapper, singer and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. He now rests at Homewood Memorial Gardens Illinois, U.S. Higgins...
