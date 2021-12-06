Seabron, Smith sweep ACC Player, Freshman of the Week awards

Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 13 Tennessee beat UNC Greensboro 76-36 on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “We were a little concerned coming in, not about the shooting the ball because we think we are a good shooting team. We want them on our terms. We felt like in New York we had some looks that we normally make. Then we also felt like we pressed on a few of them. I thought the same thing today. I thought we turned down a couple we know we want guys to take but yet I think we took three or four we thought we pressed on. That is where we have to get that balance. But coming off, we came back and had two really, hard, tough physically and mental practice, we felt like we need it to get back where we needed to be to continue to get better for what we are going to get into here going forward. I thought the way our guys came out and responded today was really good. We were concerned as a coaching staff because of how much energy we spent the past two days in practice. For them to come out and respond the way they did defensively was really something that as a staff we are proud of.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO