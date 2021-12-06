ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Seabron, Smith sweep ACC Player, Freshman of the Week awards

By NC State Athletics
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. – NC State men’s basketball swept the ACC weekly honors Monday as Dereon Seabron was named Player of the Week and Terquavion Smith earned Freshman of the Week honors. ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

