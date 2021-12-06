Indonesia volcano: How I escaped the deadly Mt Semeru eruption

Three days after Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted and rained burning mud and ash on it, the village closest to the volcano was shrouded in grey -- many of its homes destroyed, streets full of debris and trees felled like matchsticks.
Fewer than 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the crater of Java island's tallest mountain, Curah Kobokan was largely deserted Tuesday as emergency crews combed through husks of buildings with tools and rescue dogs, hoping to find survivors -- or bodies.
As the hot ash spewed by Semeru on Saturday descended on the village, thatch roofs were ripped off weaker structures. The volcanic debris even tore through corrugated metal.
Only a handful of homes appeared to have been spared the worst.
