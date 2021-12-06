ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia volcano: How I escaped the deadly Mt Semeru eruption

Cover picture for the articleWatch as this survivor describes how he escaped the deadly Mt Semeru's eruption...

sacramentosun.com

Over 1,300 evacuated after volcano rains fire on Indonesian villages

Rescue personnel in Indonesia are facing the arduous task of looking for survivors in villages blanketed by searing ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru on the island of Java on December 4. Emergency staff pegged the death count in the eruption to have reached 14, while several dozen individuals...
ENVIRONMENT
Discover Mag

Big Blast from Indonesia's Semeru Kills at Least 14 People

An unexpectedly large explosive eruption from one of the largest Indonesia volcanoes has ended killing over a dozen people after pyroclastic flows roared down the mountain's slopes. Located on the Indonesia island of Java, Semeru has been erupting for almost 8 years now, but on December 4 the volcano unleashed a blast that reached over 50,000 feet (15 kilometers) when the lava dome at the summit likely collapsed due to heavy rains. Some of the footage from the minutes after the eruption are truly startling as people raced to escape the hot ash flows.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hope, sadness as volunteers search for victims of Indonesian volcano

CURAH KOBOKAN, Indonesia, Dec 7 (Reuters) - At the foot of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, what is left of the houses along the main village road are covered in a thick layer of hardened volcanic ash. Curah Kobokan was among the worst-hit areas when the 3,676-metre (12,060 ft) Mount Semeru erupted...
ASIA
BBC

Indonesia volcano: Villages buried under hot ash

A huge cloud of hot ash engulfed villages in eastern Java on Saturday when Mt Semeru erupted. Fourteen people are known to have died and dozens were injured, emergency authorities have said. Rescuers in the district of Lumajang are searching for survivors amid the devastation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rain, lava from Indonesian volcano hamper search for missing

Heavy rains and torrents of hot lava and mud sliding down an erupting volcano on Indonesia's Java island have put search and rescue operations for more than a dozen missing on hold, officials said Wednesday. Mount Semeru blew its top on Saturday, killing at least 34 people with searing ash and gas that blanketed several villages around it. Sixteen are missing. “It is raining everyday. The situation on the slopes of Semeru requires high vigilance, there are signs of volcanic activity,” said Irwan Subekti, commander of the Mount Semeru Disaster Emergency Response Command. Hot lava from the top of...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Indonesia Bolsters Recovery Efforts After Volcano Kills 34

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised on Tuesday to bolster evacuation efforts and repair damaged homes after visiting the site of a volcanic eruption on Java that has killed at least 34 people. The 3,676-metre Mt. Semeru volcano erupted on Saturday sending a cloud of ash into the...
ASIA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Residents in shadow of Indonesia volcano reckon with ruin

Surrounded by an apocalyptic scene of molten ash and mud, locals who live in the shadow of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru combed through ruined belongings Sunday after their homes were blanketed by its eruption a day earlier. Fathers cradled distressed daughters, elderly villagers heaved mattresses on their backs and farmers carried...
ASIA
The Associated Press

Indonesian leader visits eruption survivors, vows to rebuild

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president on Tuesday visited areas devastated by a powerful volcanic eruption that killed at least 34 people and left thousands homeless, and vowed that communities would be quickly rebuilt. Clouds of hot ash shot high into the sky and an avalanche of lava and searing...
ASIA
Environment
Indy100

Terrifying TikTok videos from Indonesia capture what it is like to experience a volcanic eruption

Following a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, residents have been sharing haunting videos of volcanic ash filling the sky, and clips of villagers begging for help. Devastating the village of Curahkobokan, the eruption of Mount Semeru on Saturday has had catastrophic results. @tamitachandr #semeru ♬ suara asli - michan - michan Since its occurrence, many on the Indonesian island of Java have taken to TikTok to share scenes of the disaster.One video shows huge plumes of smoke adding to an already blackened sky as a terrified woman runs with desperate screams to find cover. @novanhendri510...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

'I'm traumatised': Indonesia volcano rains destruction on village

Three days after Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted and rained burning mud and ash on it, the village closest to the volcano was shrouded in grey -- many of its homes destroyed, streets full of debris and trees felled like matchsticks. Fewer than 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the crater of Java island's tallest mountain, Curah Kobokan was largely deserted Tuesday as emergency crews combed through husks of buildings with tools and rescue dogs, hoping to find survivors -- or bodies. As the hot ash spewed by Semeru on Saturday descended on the village, thatch roofs were ripped off weaker structures. The volcanic debris even tore through corrugated metal. Only a handful of homes appeared to have been spared the worst.
ENVIRONMENT
insider.com

Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets

Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets. Heavy rainfall in Indonesia destroyed houses, flooded streets, and caused landslides. Authorities in Bali have warned of more flooding in the coming days. Days of heavy rainfall in Indonesia have caused extreme flooding and landslides. Houses in Lombok...
ENVIRONMENT
