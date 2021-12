Spike Chunsoft released the debut teaser trailer of the Tookyo Games-developed fantasy adventure Enigma Archives: Rain Code. The publisher has confirmed that the game will come west, but the release platforms and release date have not been provided. What we do know from the gameplay details is that the concept of the game is described as a “dark fantasy mystery.” Though we still don’t know what that entails, it’s very likely that investigating murders will be a part of its story. A few screenshots have been shared by the publisher showing that the gameplay will feature 3D characters and areas to explore.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO