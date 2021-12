NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So many families have felt the pain of losing a loved one to a drug overdose, and now, new artificial intelligence technology is being used to help prevent such tragedies. “When you have a family member who lives this lifestyle, it’s a call you always know could come,” Megan Wohltjen said. Wohltjen’s brother, Samuel Grunlund, died of an overdose in March 2020, just two days after leaving a treatment facility. He was 27. “Very happy person. He was extremely athletic. Really intelligent, like, straight A student … He started, you know, smoking marijuana and then experimenting with other drugs,”...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO