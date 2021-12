Is it too early to talk about potential Patriots playoff matchups? Probably, but let’s do it anyway. New England, 8-4, has won six games in a row and now sits atop the AFC East. However, because the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, the Patriots still are second place in the conference. So, if the season were to end after Week 12, New England would be playing on wild card weekend.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO