UK researchers on Monday are set to launch a blueprint for a “100-day” vaccine in a bid to stop the next pandemic in its tracks. The plan will see scientists create an estimated 100 prototype vaccines for the 25 viral families known to infect humans. Then, when the next virus with pandemic potential emerges, scientists say they will be able to build on the prototype to develop a vaccine ready for use within 100 days.

