Rune Factory 4 Special Review

Grim Dawn is an action RPG (ARPG) fromCrate Entertainment that has been kicking around on the PC scene for a while now. In fact, it was way back in February 2016 when it first released, and since then the game has been through a lot of further development, no more so than via the form of three DLC packs. These packs – The Forgotten Gods, The Crucible and Ashes of Malmouth – along with the base game have now rocked up at the door of the Xbox community in the shape of Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition. Has time been kind to Grim Dawn, or should it have stayed on the PC? Let us strap on a sword and find out…

