In less than two weeks, a new variant of COVID has spread to more than 40 countries, including the U.S. Omicron has already been detected in at least 17 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This fast spread has virus experts concerned, especially given the staggering number of mutations the Omicron variant has on its spike protein, which could mean that it's more infectious and more capable of bypassing existing vaccine protection than Delta has been. Despite these valid concerns, however, there may be some positive news about the variant.

