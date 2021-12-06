ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

After Minimal Cannabusiness Progress in 2021, Lawyer Highlights Opportunities for Georgia in 2022

By Cedra Mayfield
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpportunities exist for attorneys interested in cannabusiness despite incremental advancements made in Georgia during 2021. Georgia attorneys remain barred from advising businesses on industrial hemp but can scale several related industrial sectors...

