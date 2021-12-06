Atlanta United 2 joining new MLS league in 2023

Update: To everyone’s surprise, Atlanta United went on record tonight clarifying that the club has not agreed to acquire Thiago Almada yet. Here’s their statement:. So, Velez is ready to accept Atlanta United’s terms of the deal and seem eager to push it across the line, but Atlanta United wants to wait. It’s worth noting that Almada would arrive as a Designated Player, which as of this writing would push Atlanta over the allowed threshold in MLS. That factor could influence negotiations for Ezequiel Barco, so holding off for now makes sense. Or, if reported interest never materializes into an acceptable bid, the team could retain Barco. Dirty South Soccer understands the team holds the terms of the current deal in hand until early 2022, and can execute the transaction at a time of its choosing.

