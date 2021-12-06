ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United 2 joining new MLS league in 2023

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Atlanta United 2 will move from the USL Championship into a new league, MLS NEXT Pro, in 2023. MLS announced the teams that will compose the league on Monday. The new league’s goal is to create an “integrated player pathway from MLS NEXT...

www.ajc.com

