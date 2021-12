Kalamazoo is known nationwide for their breweries and craft beers. It obviously goes without saying that Bell's is one of the most popular beer brand names out there, and with celebrations for their Oberon & Hopslam, it's no surprise they continue to grow in popularity. But there is a wave in a rising market that has seemingly crashed head on into the city, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Medical & Recreational marijuana facilities are seemingly taking over, as the announcement of the two most recent dispensaries on Gull Road & Stadium Dr. will make it a dozen dispensaries.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO