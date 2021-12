The Fletcher & Fowler podcast returns after an unexpected month hiatus to react to the news that USF has hired defensive coordinator Bob Shoop on Monday. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner talks about how the Bulls got here following an inexcusable defensive performance that saw former DC Glenn Spencer's firing after allowing over 500 yards of offense to a struggling Tulane team in the penultimate week of the regular season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO