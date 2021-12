As the use of post-hospital care has moved away from institutions and toward the home, more older adults are receiving help for activities of daily living (ADLs) at home after discharge, a new study published in JAMA has found. As the person providing that care most likely is an unpaid caregiver, this development raises questions about the quality of care people are receiving at home, the impact on the caregiver and, ultimately, whether there are proper policies in place to support such a caregiver.

