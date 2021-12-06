ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists slam German tabloid’s pandemic coverage

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany’s main scientific organizations has accused the country’s biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Monday, the Alliance of Scientific Organization criticized a recent report by the Bild tabloid for singling out...

