2021, Bookwise with A Room of One’s Own

One Christmas classic that finds its way onto countless TV screens every year is the 1942 film "Holiday Inn," featuring iconic entertainer Bing Crosby; the greatest dancer in film history, Fred Astaire; and Marjorie Reynolds. The classic film is where the quintessential Christmas tune "White Christmas" originates, eventually inspiring the creation of the movie of the same name. In 2016, Broadway brought "Holiday Inn" to the stage, maintaining the style and charm of the 1940s while updating the story for more modern audiences, and this holiday season, the Academy Theatre is thrilled to bring the flashy, fun and feel-good musical to downtown Meadville!

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO