ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

MAVEN Postcard from Mars!

CU Boulder News & Events
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAVEN sent us a postcard from Mars! Talk about an Earth look-a-like!. During a routine image session, the Imaging...

lasp.colorado.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Daily Sun

View from Mars Hill: The annual return of the Geminid Meteor Shower

The rain and snow of the past couple of days has made headlines around northern Arizona, but sky watchers are interested in another downpour of sorts — the Geminid Meteor Shower. This is not only one of the more reliable of such celestial events, but also unique for the source of it meteors.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

How to watch Blue Origin’s third space tourism flight on Saturday

Blue Origin is making final preparations for the third crewed launch of its New Shepard rocket. The mission was originally set for Thursday, December 9, but strong winds at the launch site in West Texas forced it to be pushed to Saturday, December 11. The 10-minute trip to the edge...
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Industry
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Boulder, CO
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nearby star is spewing ominous fireworks – and scientists say they are a warning to Earth

A star lightyears from Earth has been spotted spewing out ominous fireworks – and scientists say it should serve as a warning to humanity.The star, known as EK Draconis, is younger than our Sun but similar in size. Researchers watched as it ejected a blast of energy and charged particles that were far more powerful than has ever been seen coming from our Sun.But the new study suggests that such powerful blasts could be possible from our Sun.Such coronal mass ejections or solar storms happen regularly from our Sun. It shoots out clouds of hot particles that then hurtle through space...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maven#Earth#Weather#Maven Postcard#Iuvs
Bolivar Commercial

Space exploration: from Mars to comet, humanity takes new leaps

In the century 21, a theme accompanied almost every thought associated with the future after the years 1998: the space. The first years of the century 16, however, fell short of the most fantastic expectations. The American space program had to be revised, Russian efforts no longer repeated the glories of the Soviet Union, and some questioned whether it was even necessary to invest in trips into the unknown.
ASTRONOMY
CU Boulder News & Events

A young, sun-like star may hold warnings for life on Earth

Astronomers spying on a stellar system located dozens of lightyears from Earth have, for the first time, observed a troubling fireworks show: A star named EK Draconis ejected a massive burst of energy and charged particles in an event that was much more powerful than anything scientists have seen in our own solar system.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

How Did Crocodiles Survive the Asteroid That Wiped Out the Dinosaurs?

There are two main reasons crocodiles survived the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs. First, crocodiles can live for a very long time without food. Second, they lived in places that were the least affected when the asteroid hit Earth. When the asteroid hit earth. About 66 million years ago, dinosaurs...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Eos

Scientists Plan a Home Away from Home for Mars Samples

Perseverance has barely started its rock hounding on Mars, but scientists are already planning how to handle the rover’s samples when they’re dispatched to Earth. They’re pondering how to keep the samples safe from Earth and Earth safe from the samples while making them accessible to researchers for decades to come.
ASTRONOMY
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
CU Boulder News & Events

NASA to fund LASP’s new OWLS instrument

As a large windstorm descends over a mountain range, leaves shake from their branches, dust and dirt scatter amongst the trees, and the valleys moan as the wind whips between the high peaks. And all the while, gravity waves are created in our atmosphere. Atmospheric gravity waves—created by irregularities in...
BOULDER, CO
Astronomy.com

50 years ago, a forgotten mission landed on Mars

Mars has become quite the hot spot. China and the United States landed rovers in 2021, while the UAE became the first Arab country to put a probe in the planet’s orbit. NASA, the ESA, India, and Japan all have upcoming missions, and the coming decades are slated for ambitious attempts to retrieve samples and even put human boots in the soil.
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

Amazing Image of Gale Crater from the Curiosity Mars Rover

The Curiosity Mars Rover has sent an astonishing photo of Gale Crater back from mars. Here’s more from Astronomy Now:. The Curiosity Mars rover, slowly making its way up the lower slopes of Gale Crater’s Mount Sharp, took a moment earlier this month to send back two black-and-white panoramas captured by its navigation cameras, one showing the morning view at 08:30 a.m. and the other taken at 4:10 p.m. Red, green and blue filters were then added to a combined image to produce this “artistic interpretation” combining the different lighting conditions in a single view (morning at left and afternoon at right). At the center of the scene is the view back down Mount Sharp, which Curiosity has been ascending for the past seven years. The rover passed by the cluster of rounded hills visible at center-right back in July. At near right are the slopes of craggy Rafael Navarro Mountain, named after a Curiosity team member who passed away earlier this year. Barely visible rising behind Rafael Navarro is the upper region of Mount Sharp. Off in the distance, 30 to 40 kilometres away (18 to 25 miles), is the rim of Gale Crater, rising 2.3 kilometres (7,500 feet) above the floor of the crater. Click in the image below for a larger view.
ASTRONOMY
CU Boulder News & Events

Celebrating CU’s Bruce Jakosky and his dedication to the MAVEN mission to Mars

If a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step, as a Chinese proverb suggests, how then does a voyage of 442 million miles from Earth to Mars begin?. For Bruce Jakosky, the associate director for science at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at the University of Colorado Boulder, the mission concept to study Mars’ atmosphere commenced with an hour-long phone call. Jakosky, who’s also a professor in the Department of Geological Sciences, vividly recalls the day during the summer of 2003 when he chatted with Janet Luhmann and Bob Lin, two colleagues at the University of California (UC) Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory. The trio discussed the compelling need for a mission to explore Mars’ climate history to better understand how the planet had shifted from a warmer, wetter planet in the distant past to the cold, barren place it is today. That single phone call was the start of a novel journey, brilliantly led by Jakosky, to send the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) mission to the Red Planet.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy