ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

IGS Energy to create 75 jobs in Dublin

By Owen Milnes
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dublin-based company is expanding its operations...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Columbus Business First

Manufacturers will need automation for onshoring. This Columbus startup wants to help.

The drive to bring manufacturing capacity back to the U.S. combined with a labor shortage making that more difficult created prime market conditions for a Columbus startup. Ready Robotics Inc. spent the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic greatly expanding the capabilities of its software to help factories augment their workforce with automation – just as global supply chain weaknesses were laid bare.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 3, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Releases of Federal Tax...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, OH
Dublin, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Igs Energy#Natural Gas
Columbus Business First

FST Logistics Relocates Headquarters to Dublin, Ohio

FST Logistics recently centralized its new corporate headquarters to Dublin, Ohio in an effort to bring its core business operations together. As a leading provider of full-service temperature-controlled logistics solutions, the company maintains four warehouses in Central Ohio and will continue to operate its warehouses in the Columbus and Grove City communities. The new headquarters in Dublin will bring the finance, human resources, sales and marketing, customer relations, and freight brokerage departments together in a collaborative space. Since 1991, FST Logistics remains a leading provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. With nearly 400 employee-owners, the company manages over one million square feet of temperature-controlled and dry warehouse space supported by a 60+ truck fleet. As a 100% employee-owned company, FST Logistics has a reputation of unsurpassed customer service and a clear knack for communication; the goal remains to grow the business by employing the best minds and talent the industry has to offer.
DUBLIN, OH
Columbus Business First

How a tech network including Alex Timm as mentor helped fledge an entrepreneur

Far from resenting that a product manager left to found a startup, then hired away an engineering lead, Root Insurance co-founder Alex Timm backed and guided the new company. Megan Harris departed Root Inc. in December 2020, just over a month after the Columbus startup's record-breaking IPO. It's a prime example of the flywheel set in motion when tech companies explode on the scene, then sprinkle new entrepreneurs throughout the region.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Columbus Business First

From the editor: More office workers are coming back, but big rebound stalled

There have been days during the pandemic when I’ve been walking to the office in the morning and had to mentally confirm to myself that it is, in fact, a weekday. SAVE THE DATE: The Power Breakfast, a tradition to kick off the new year since 2004, will examine the Future of the Office and its implications for the broader real estate industry in our 2022 event in February.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Dublin startup IncludeHealth strikes partnership with Ohio health system for virtual PT

Ohio hospital systems are taking physical therapy inside patients' homes via technology from a Dublin startup. IncludeHealth Inc. this week signed Cincinnati-area Christ Hospital Health Network as one of the first systems to adopt its virtual PT platform, called MSK-OS, which launched in September. Therapists use the software to build personalized care plans delivered via the cloud to patients.
OHIO STATE
Columbus Business First

The big cut

Of 2,500 distressed hotel properties analyzed by The Business Journals, one in five had been reappraised since Covid-19's arrival in the United States in early 2020. Through November, some $3.5 billion in appraised property value had been wiped off the books at those hotels due to losses and impeded operations from the pandemic.
ECONOMY
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy