All you need is "Peace, Love, London" as your theme to bring Dallas' grandest gala back from its darkest year. A trumpet fanfare upon arrival doesn't hurt, either. The Crystal Charity Ball made its triumphant return on Saturday, December 4 — the first time the event had taken place since December 2019 due to COVID. As anyone who's watched a royal wedding on TV knows, no one does "grand and glorious" like the UK, and chairwoman Leslie Diers' event took attendees across the pond with all the best British things, from the Queen to the Beatles.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO