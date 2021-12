St. John’s must not like dessert — because the cupcakes have not gone down smoothly. For the third straight game, a low-major program came into Carnesecca Arena and put a scare into the Red Storm. This was the closest call yet, a 77-68 overtime victory over 21.5-point underdog NJIT in which the Johnnies coughed up a 16-point cushion late in the second half and failed to convert several opportunities in the final minute to pull out the ugly win over the Highlanders.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO