ETSU taking part in statewide museum project

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University is taking part in a project to help museums across the state better use resources by working together.

The university received nearly $100,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. East Tennessee State says the grant is part of more than $941,000 awarded to a coalition led by the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro.

The grant is to be used to promote and invest in science education, particularly in rural communities. The coalition is known as the Tennessee Rural Impact Project.

The university says the idea is to support science and literacy in rural communities, school districts and families.

Washington Co. has third-highest community spread rate of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 258 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee, leaving the seven-county region with its highest “community spread rate” since early October. The region’s rolling seven-day new case rate per 100,000, the “community spread rate,” dropped slightly from 356 to 349 after reaching its highest […]
ETSU Athletics to host Holiday Toy Drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University fans can show both school and holiday spirit at the men’s and women’s basketball games on Dec. 10-11. A release from the university said boxes will be on display at the main entrances of Brooks Gym on Friday as the Lady Bucs take on UNC Asheville […]
Ballad Health reports 23 COVID-19 deaths within its hospitals so far in December

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health’s Intensive Care Units (ICU) is housing 58 patients as they fight the novel coronavirus, data revealed Wednesday. Ballad reports none of these patients are vaccinated against the virus. Forty-three patients are on ventilators — all of whom haven’t been vaccinated. The health system reported that vaccination rates within […]
City of Elizabethton to receive $500,000 for upgrades at Covered Bridge Park

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) on Tuesday revealed Elizabethton is one of several localities to receive a grant for park enhancements. The City of Elizabethton will receive $500,000 for improvements and upgrades at Covered Bridge Park, according to the release. This stems from $7,584,530 granted […]
