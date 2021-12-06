Baylor Remains at Top of Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings

Week 13 of Big 12 football is in the books. Around the Big 12, Kansas State hosted Baylor in Manhattan. While both teams lost starting QBs at some point, the Bears outlasted the Wildcats. In a game that had a lot of anticipation heading into the season, Oklahoma hosted Iowa State. While both programs have underperformed this season, Oklahoma came out with a victory. Oklahoma State's defense gave up a grand total of zero points against Texas Tech to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game. In Ft. Worth, Kansas and TCU in a competitive game. The Horned Frogs came out on top, but the Jayhawks have certainly improved over the course of the season. Lastly, Texas is still awful and West Virginia picked up its fifth victory of the season over the Longhorns, needing one more to become bowl eligible with six wins on the season.

