ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Baylor Remains at Top of Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
heartlandcollegesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baylor Bears remained No. 1 in the Heartland College Sports Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings after Week 4 of the 2021-22 season. Our Power Rankings will appear every Monday. 1. BAYLOR (8-0) (Last Week: 1) Baylor blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the Bears took a breath after...

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

K-State Closing in on Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez, Lands 2022 OT Jalen Klemm

Kansas State appears poised to add Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez to its 2022 roster. Martinez, whose girlfriend plays soccer for K-State, will be visiting Manhattan this weekend for the second time in as many weeks. According to Derek Young of Rivals’ K-State Online, Martinez will be accompanied on this visit by his family, a sign that likely means the visit is intended to put the finishing touches on Martinez’s transfer to K-State.
NEBRASKA STATE
GoDucks.com

Oregon Announces Dan Lanning As New Leader Of Oregon Football

EUGENE, Ore. — University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens announced the hiring of Dan Lanning as the 35th head football coach in program history on Saturday, bringing one of college football's brightest young coaches and top defensive minds to Eugene. Lanning will be officially introduced at a press...
OREGON STATE
USA Today

Big 12 football power rankings after the regular-season finale

Chaos once again struck the Big 12 conference to close out the regular season. The two biggest games of the week were Texas Tech at Baylor and Oklahoma at Oklahoma State. The Bears had to defeat the Red Raiders and hope for the Cowboys to defeat the Sooners in order to reach the Big 12 championship game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
USA Today

Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 13: Michigan vs. Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes will face off for the Big Ten Championship next weekend in Indianapolis. That is not a sentence I thought I’d be writing today. Week 13 around the Big Ten saw a monumental Michigan win over Ohio State, a surprising Minnesota upset win over Wisconsin and Iowa continuing Nebraska’s streak of late-game collapses.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

FINAL Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings

The 2021 regular season has come to an end. Every team in the league has played twelve games this year, including one against every other team in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons - and every week this season - we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. These will be the final ones on the year. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Wisconsin 100; UTSA 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.
NFL
247Sports

Big 12 power rankings: Oklahoma State to face Baylor in Arlington

Week 13 of Big 12 football is in the books. Around the Big 12, Kansas State hosted Baylor in Manhattan. While both teams lost starting QBs at some point, the Bears outlasted the Wildcats. In a game that had a lot of anticipation heading into the season, Oklahoma hosted Iowa State. While both programs have underperformed this season, Oklahoma came out with a victory. Oklahoma State's defense gave up a grand total of zero points against Texas Tech to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game. In Ft. Worth, Kansas and TCU in a competitive game. The Horned Frogs came out on top, but the Jayhawks have certainly improved over the course of the season. Lastly, Texas is still awful and West Virginia picked up its fifth victory of the season over the Longhorns, needing one more to become bowl eligible with six wins on the season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Our Power Rankings#Baylor#Villanova#Jayhawks#Utep#Longhorns#Stanford#Uconn#Nba#Sooners
blackheartgoldpants.com

Big Ten Football Power Rankings: The End

I’m happy to announce after spending six weeks all but assured Iowa would participate in the Big Ten Championship—then using the next month-plus wallowing in the pity that we would not be going to Indy—we now wait for your Iowa Hawkeyes to show the world its special flavor of pigskin on national TV while playing a big sexy brand name in Jim Irsay’s golden pillbox.
NFL
thedp.com

Joffe | Ivy League men's basketball power rankings

1) Princeton (5-2) Boasting some impressive wins against talented competition, the Tigers top my Ivy League power rankings with five wins and just two losses so far. Princeton has notable wins over the SEC’s South Carolina and Pac-12’s Oregon State, with senior guard Ethan Wright pacing the Tigers with a team-high 15.3 points per game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bannersontheparkway.com

Controversy reigns at the top of the Xavier Power Rankings

Last time we did this, Xavier was undefeated and - except for Zach Freemantle - healthy. Things change, and both of those facts did. Some serious tummy trouble tore through the team in New York, and the Muskies needed a gutty effort (pun!) to escape with a 1-1 record. We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Georgia, Baylor in action early

The final loaded Saturday of college football's regular season is here, and the stakes couldn't be higher. With division titles and conference championship game berths at stake -- in addition to the bragging rights of big rivalry showdowns -- there should be plenty of drama in Week 13. Of course, there are College Football Playoff implications, too, as eight of the top-10 teams from the CFP rankings will be in action.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke takes over as No. 1 in new Coaches Poll ahead of Purdue, Gonzaga and Baylor

Beating the No. 1 team in college basketball, turns out, will win you the support of coaches across the country. The Duke Blue Devils did as much Friday by dispatching of the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 84-81, and were rewarded by coaches in the ballot box by supplanting the Zags at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll that updated on Monday, bringing in 19 of a possible 31 first-place votes. Duke also came in at No. 1 in the AP poll earlier Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s College Football Top 10 Power Rankings — Championship Weekend

The money is on the table in conference championship games!. All over college football this past weekend, the arch rival who was used to losing stood up and punched their opponent in the mouth. Auburn gave Alabama one helluva game. Michigan finally beat Ohio State. Oklahoma State finally beat Oklahoma...
NFL
umhoops.com

Podcast: Big Ten Power Rankings and an ACC Challenge preview

Dylan and Brendan go back to an original Moving Screen podcast format with a Big Ten Power Ranking Draft. They share early impressions and hot takes on all 14 teams in the conference and then dive into the Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchups this week.... Est. reading time: 1 minute. 1...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Feast Week provides clarity, brings big changes

Prior to this most recent week of action, half of the SEC's men's basketball teams were undefeated. Then, Feast Week happened, with a good majority of the programs participating in premier neutral-site tournaments across the country. Now, there are three league schools with a spotless record, two of which land in the top three of this week's SEC men's basketball power rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy