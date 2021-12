While the Bruins hum along in the middle of the Atlantic Division with 22 points in 19 games, one area of concern may soon be getting a boost in the form of an old friend. Tuukka Rask has been skating at the Bruins’ practice facility the past few weeks as he works his way back from surgery on his right hip. The 34-year-old, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, said over the summer that if he plays again in the NHL he only wants it to be in Boston.

