Ski instructors and racers across the country are mourning the loss of beloved coach and educator Ron LeMaster, who was killed in a collision at Eldora ski area Tuesday. “He was also a kind and generous person willing to drop everything to chat about skiing efficiency, mechanics and methodology,” Dave Schuiling, the education director of the Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors, said in a statement. “For me and so many others in the industry, he was an amazing mentor and friend.”

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO