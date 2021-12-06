MLS announces RNY FC will be joining MLS Next Pro

SEATTLE, WASH. – Major League Soccer today announced the 2021 MLS Best XI, an annual list recognizing the league’s top players at each position as determined by media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff. This year’s squad includes three Sounders FC players – forward Raúl Ruidíaz, midfielder João Paulo and defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade. This marks the second consecutive season that Seattle has earned its franchise-record three selections and is one behind 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner New England Revolution for the most players in this season’s Best XI. The Rave Green finished the 2021 regular season with 60 points (17-8-9), earning the second seed in the Western Conference before bowing out of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on November 23 to Real Salt Lake via penalty kicks.
Comments / 0