After the release of his most divisive film project yet, Tenet, a film delayed repeatedly by COVID-19 before opening on its planned summer wide release date in 70mm in mostly empty theaters and followed by the emergence of Warner Brothers’ HBO Max simultaneous streaming/theatrical release plan, Christopher Nolan made arguably the boldest move of his career yet: split ties with the safety net of Warner Brothers after nearly two decades to pursue film production work with another company. Despite Nolan’s pedigree and ardent studio support given how profitable the director’s body of work continues to be for the company, the transition rippled throughout the film community who saw with Nolan’s departure the end of an era of original expensive director-driven movies.

