Anthony Davis has taken charge to lead the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James but it hasn’t been with the same domination as we relate the former with. The NBA 2021-22 Season has been tough for the purple and gold army after they have lost 11 of their 21 games in the season so far. Moreover, new stats suggest AD has registered one of most unwanted records possible in the history of the league.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO