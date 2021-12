One of the more well-known examples of a film that could have been made but failed to come to fruition is Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness, and while most fans have assumed such a project was long dead, the filmmaker recently confirmed that, while his previous vision of the project might not ever be realized, he currently has an entirely different idea of how to bring such a story to life. The acclaim he has earned from his work now sees himself potentially able to make a much more "esoteric" interpretation of the material, which wouldn't quite need to be as universally appealing as his script from the mid-2000s was compensating for.

