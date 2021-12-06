ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota Superintendent Calls Out “Godless Democrat Party”

By Scott McGowan
 5 days ago
"Woke" and "Cancel"...are we tired of these words yet?. I sure am. Here's what I'm reading a lot from all sides... Either you're with me or against me. Either you agree with me or you are trying to cancel me. Either you have awoken to see the inadequacies of your arguments,...

North Dakota Can No Longer “Run Your Fingerprints”

Before you read this and decide to go on some wild crime spree, just remember you can still get cuffed and stuffed. Although prosecution is getting kinda tricky. North Dakota Can No Longer "Run Your Fingerprints" Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem recently spoke with the Bismarck Tribune regarding the declining number...
Plain Talk: Replacing the only elected Democrat in western North Dakota

Sen. Erin Oban is the only member of the Democratic-NPL to be elected in western North Dakota. To the extent that you can consider her Bismarck-area district to be "western North Dakota," anyway. Oban announced recently that she will not be running for another term in that office. Hot on...
School Supt ‘Accidentally’ Emails Insane Rant Blaming Racism on the ‘Godless Democrat Party’

A superintendent at a school district in North Dakota claimed that “there is no systematic racism in America,” and urged for a re-centering of American schools on “Christian heritage.” “There is no systemic racism in America created by the Founding Fathers - the racism is the project of the godless Democrat party,” Starkweather Public Schools Superintendent Larry Volk wrote in an unhinged email to school administrators across the state. He went on to compare Democrats who embrace Roe v. Wade to Hitler, among other baffling claims. “Time to move away from godless corrupt woke, left-wing ideology and back to the devout Christ centered Republic the founders envisioned,” he wrote.
There are conservative ‘grifters’ in North Dakota, too

MINOT, N.D. — Hats off to Rep. Dan Crenshaw. The Texas Republican, and former Navy Seal, has put the conspiracy caucus of the Republican Party on blast. “There are two types of members of Congress: there is performance artists and there is legislators,” he told the crowd at an event put on by the Texas Liberty Alliance PAC. “Performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well. They know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear.”
Critical race theory forbidden to be taught in North Dakota

The controversial critical race theory has been banned from being taught in K-12 across ND. Governor Doug Burgum recently signed a bill that bans Critical Race Theory from being taught in K-12 schools across N.D. The bill went through the N.D. government with little opposition with an initial vote of 76-16 in favor coming from the House and reached Burgum’s desk after a 38-9 vote. Although not currently taught in any school in N.D., the theory is now banned in future education.
Jamestown Sun

North Dakota senators voted against North Dakota native for judge position

We were pleased to read the nice article in The Forum on Nov. 24 about a successful North Dakota native, Sarala Vidya Nagala, who is from a very successful and generous North Dakota family, the Dr. Rup and Dr. Vani Nagala family. We were not pleased to see that Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven both voted against her confirmation to the position of federal judge in Connecticut. Is a position as federal judge so political? This lack of support from our delegation is depressing.
Is The South Dakota Republican Party Having Déjà Vu?

Despite how this story sounds, there is little or no controversy involved. Usually, political candidates are on opposite sides of certain issues. However, that's currently not the case in South Dakota. Both South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and South Dakota Republican Candidate for Governor Steve Huagaard are currently fighting for...
Best Yet? Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME X

Cando and Willdo? Say these out loud- Ypsilanti and Bisbee! Frog Point, Kenmare, and don't miss Carpio. Spanish or no?. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Funds provided for missing people database in North Dakota

Funding has been allocated to get a database of missing people in North Dakota off the ground. The state Legislature passed a law in 2019 creating the database. The Attorney General's Office now has the money to implement the tool, with $300,000 allocated during the recent special session of the Legislature. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Democrats Aim to Lock in a Superintendent Candidate ‘Early Next Year’

Two Republicans have already announced they’ll run for state superintendent of public instruction, while the Idaho Democratic Party is still looking for a candidate with five months to go until the primary. Democrats are still recruiting candidates and “hope to have someone committed early next year” for the statewide...
North Dakota tops 1,900 COVID-19 deaths

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, Dec. 2, reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's overall pandemic death toll to 1,907 North Dakotans. The number of active COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising throughout the week as North Dakota continues to monitor positive tests for...
Exposing the profanity of the Democratic Party

Whew, I got my column accepted last week at the Washington Times with no intrusion from the censors. In fact, with no censors! At the Good Times—which you now hold in your hands—there are no censors at work. I used to write this column weekly for the Washington Post, and it could be a harrowing experience. Every week I had to be certain that I had crossed no barriers with the potentates that be. Certain things could not be said. One editor told me that readers around the world thought that the Washington Post was the official voice of our government, and the Post had to be careful. Careful of what, I asked. Could my occasional intemperance lead to war? I doubt it, but these were the kinds of fears that the potentates at the Post lived with. Possibly they still live with them.
Can You Guess What’s North Dakota’s Most Common Last Name?

One thing I know for sure, it's not my last name. In fact, nobody can even pronounce my last name correctly. Growing up I wished I would've been born a "Johnson," "Anderson", or some sort of "son." Now, I could really care less when people mispronounce my last name. Heck, I don't even correct them most of the time.
North Dakota governor looking for tax commissioner appointee

Gov. Doug Burgum is beginning to look for who will be the next state tax commissioner, a person who most likely will face voters next year. Republican Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger, who has a history of alcohol problems, resigned last month after being held for detoxification following an alcohol-related disturbance at a hotel. He leaves office Jan. 3.
Better Travel Destination: South Dakota or North Dakota?

It's a rivalry that is 132 years old this month and it's as intense as ever. Which is the better of the two Dakotas - North or South?. The constant comparisons between the two states make sense when you consider that not only do they share a border and a name, but also a 'birthdate' - November 2, 1889.
Banned Teddy Roosevelt Statue Comes Home To North Dakota

Cancelled Teddy coming to roost in North Dakota. Bringing African American and Indigenous American friends with him. Although he doesn't seem to like either group one little bit. New York kicked him to the curb and North Dakota swept him in like me grabbing a three-legged chair during our city-wide...
White privilege and the justice system

How is this still happening in America, the supposed land of the free?. How is it that white people can get away with so much? How are they so aware of this but yet, still can gloss right over the fact that they are extremely privileged?. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white...
96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

