Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock Co. Commissioner’s Court approves city-county joint health department

By Erica Pauda
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas– In a 4-1 vote Monday, the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court approved $3.25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to create the Lubbock City and County Health Department.

As discussed during the session, the Honorable Judge Curtis Parrish said the funding would provide health services needed for rural communities and the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County.

Everyone voted to approve the agenda item except for Commissioner Jason Corley of Precinct 2.

Even though the county commissioner’s court would vote and approve each of the nine members who would be appointed to run the joint health department, only three of them would work on behalf of the county, Corley said.

During the session, Parrish said those members appointed would be population-centered.

“I would be comfortable switching to four [members] from the county,” he added. “We need to think about these smaller towns, too. Those towns are only going to get bigger.”

Those towns include Idalou, Shallowater, Slaton, Ransom Canyon, Buffalo Lake, New Deal and Wolfforth.

“This does not give the city the authority to come and dictate what the small communities do,” Corley said during the session.

He said he felt the county needed to make plans to include the small towns so that way it does not become an issue 20 years from now.

For example, he said the City of Slaton has approximately 6,500 residents. Additionally, Corley said the City of Wolfforth has almost 7,000 residents.

“My background’s all small business,” he said. “I’ve never paid for anything and then looked at it.”

