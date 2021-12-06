Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 13 win vs. Jaguars

The Rams faced a difficult stretch in November against the Titans, 49ers and Packers. Things eased up to open December, hosting the Jaguars on Sunday in a game they were heavily favored to win.

The result was an easy 37-7 victory over Jacksonville, snapping the Rams’ three-game losing streak. With the Jaguars playing like, well, the Jaguars, several Rams players earned high grades for their performances.

Below, we take a look at some of the top grades on offense and defense from Pro Football Focus‘ analysis, as well as the lowest-graded players from Week 13.

Top 3 offense

OL Joe Noteboom: 92.2

RT Rob Havenstein: 88.0

WR Cooper Kupp: 87.1

It’s shocking to see Noteboom as the highest-graded Rams player on offense, given his limited role this season. However, he came in as the sixth offensive lineman a handful of times and performed well as a run blocker. He played 16 total snaps, with 11 of those coming in the running game, and he made a difference for Sony Michel and the rushing attack.

Havenstein also played well, allowing just one pressure and earning a team-best 91.8 run-blocking grade.

Kupp was as good as always, catching eight passes for 129 yards with no drops and two catches on contested targets.

Top 3 defense

DT Aaron Donald: 95.8

LB Ernest Jones: 89.8

OLB Von Miller: 78.3

Donald’s 95.8 defensive grade is the highest of his career, even though he only had one sack. He did have two QB hits and a forced fumble, pressuring Trevor Lawrence seven times, so he was definitely productive. But it’s hard to say this was his best game ever.

Jones was a pleasant surprise as the top linebacker, making a game-high nine tackles with a half-sack and a pass defensed, too. He should remain the primary linebacker over Troy Reeder moving forward, especially after earning a coverage grade of 80.3.

Miller’s grade was inflated considerably by his 90.6 coverage grade, which was by far the highest on the team. He didn’t have a single pressure and only made one tackle, so he didn’t exactly flash often.

Bottom 3 offense

WR Ben Skowronek: 53.3

WR Van Jefferson: 51.4

TE Kendall Blanton: 27.3

Skowronek and Jefferson both had a case of the drops. On the Rams’ opening drive, Skowronek dropped a third-down pass over the middle, failing to come up with the low throw. Jefferson dropped an easy pass on a slant later in the game, which was also on third down and would’ve converted over the middle.

Blanton dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone and fumbled the ball on his lone reception, even though he wasn’t hit on the play. He was excellent as a run-blocker, though, with a grade of 78.2 in that department – third on the team.

Bottom 3 defense

CB Darious Williams: 53.1

CB Dont’e Deayon: 48.2

S Nick Scott: 46.3

Williams missed one tackle and allowed two catches for 14 yards on three targets, with a long of 16 yards; his second reception allowed was a 2-yard loss after he made a great tackle on the screen pass.

Deayon gave up a team-high four catches for 47 yards in coverage and also missed a tackle of his own. The biggest play of the game came with Deayon in coverage, a 28-yarder over the middle to Laquon Treadwell.

Scott made three tackles and wasn’t targeted in coverage, but he missed another tackle and was given a coverage grade of 46.8 at safety.

Other notables

QB Matthew Stafford: 80.3

RB Sony Michel: 74.9

NT Greg Gaines: 72.9

CB Jalen Ramsey: 71.7

C Coleman Shelton: 66.8

OLB Leonard Floyd: 57.6

Stafford didn’t crack the top three on offense but he still put together a great performance with two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays – a key stat after his turnover-filled November.

Michel impressed with 121 yards on 24 carries, gaining 80 yards after contact and forcing five missed tackles. He needs work as a pass protector, though, which is where PFF knocked him down a bit (46.7 pass-blocking grade).

Gaines added another four pressures to his season total, ranking second on the team once again. He also made two stops and four total tackles, though he did miss on two tackle attempts.

Ramsey gave up just one catch for 12 yards on four targets, forcing an incompletion on fourth down in the second half.

Shelton did a good job in place of Brian Allen, taking over after just one play. He earned a 74.1 pass-blocking grade and 63.6 as a run blocker, showing some potential.

Floyd can’t seem to stop missing tackles, whiffing once on Sunday. He only had one pressure on 29 pass-rush snaps, too, so he wasn’t very productive on the edge.