Family and friends mourn man who fell from I-376 overpass Sunday

HOPEWELL TWP. — A Beaver County family is mourning the loss of their loved one who died while helping a stranger over the weekend.

State police said 41-year-old Timothy Baclit of Beaver stopped to help a driver who crashed along I-376 in Hopewell Township, and police said Baclit then fell off the overpass and died.

Baclit’s dad said what he knows about what happened.

“All we do know is there was an accident. Tim and another witness stopped to assist the guy. Tim went around the back side of the vehicle to help extract the individual, from what we understand. Stood up on the concrete wall and slipped and fell off the bridge,” said Scott Baclit.

We also spoke with Baclit’s mom, stepmom, sister and girlfriend. They say he was a selfless guy with a big heart, and this was an unexpected, devastating tragedy.

“The thing that is bringing most comfort to his children is that he died a hero,” said Mary Ellen Baclit, Timothy’s stepmom.

His family said Timothy Baclit was one-of-a-kind, adventurous and lived life to the fullest. Many people called him Timmy, and he was the life of the party. He was an army veteran and a wonderful person with an infectious smile and laugh. He was also a beloved father to three kids.

“He loved his children. He has three children. Very good father,” said Lorri Hagwood, Timothy’s mother.

“I don’t think anyone was surprised what he was doing when it happened, that’s Tim,” said Baclit.

“He was very loyal, very honorable,” said his sister, Kristi Main.

“He helps anyone. He’s the most honest person you’ll ever meet,” said his girlfriend, Vicky Hunter.

“He has a sister with a severe disability that he gave his heart to almost daily, and he took care of her,” said Hagwood.

Right now, his family is hoping to get more answers on what happened. At this time, state police are investigating his death. Meanwhile, the family said Timmy would be forever missed.

“He’d be there for anyone in a drop of a hat, no question,” said Baclit.

“He was definitely loved by many. We are going to miss him,” said Hagwood.

The family is setting up a celebration-of-life ceremony for Timmy. We will have those details on our WPXI news app once the plans are finalized. The family also set up a GoFundMe page to help his three kids: https://www.gofundme.com/f/t9ytnh