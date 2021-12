As a child of the 70's, I spent many hours glued to the TV set, and eventually when my parents had enough of my cartoons, my mom would put on I Love Lucy. I Love Lucy was a groundbreaking American television show that originally ran on CBS from 1951 to 1957, and it's still being rerun to this day. I Love Lucy was one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms in the history of American television. It was the most watched television show in the United States while it ran, and inspired millions of us with it's sharp wit, and Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's incredible talents.

