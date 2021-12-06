ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Delays Return To Office For 30,000 Workers Due To COVID Concerns

CBS Detroit
 2 days ago
(CNN) — Ford Motor Company is pushing its return-to-office date to March over new COVID-19 concerns, the company said Monday.

Assembly line workers returned to work in May 2020, but many offices continued to work remotely due to the pandemic. Office workers were getting ready to head back to the office next month, but the new omicron variant has shifted the company’s plans.

“The state of COVID-19 virus remains fluid, and despite the success of our ongoing safety protocols and increased vaccination rates, we are shifting the start date of the hybrid work model to March,” said Ford spokesperson Dan Barbossa.

This decision will affect roughly 30,000 employees.

“We will begin with a pilot phase for select employees in February and in March, we will expand it so all non-site dependent team members can begin working flexibly between Ford campuses and remote options,” Barbossa said.

Ford became the first for the Big Three US automakers to mandate vaccines for most of its 32,000 US salaried employees. Those workers have until December 8 to be fully vaccinated.

Last week, Google moved its return-to-office date from January further into 2022.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Crain's Detroit Business

Why Ford is pushing back return-to-office plans until March

Ford Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The automaker most recently planned to bring back salaried employees with a new hybrid work model beginning in January. The company told employees Monday that it will begin phasing in certain groups of salaried workers in February, with the bulk of the workforce not returning until March.
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

Google Delays Office Return Past Jan. 10

Google is pushing back when it’s requiring workers to head back to their offices past Jan. 10, the latest in a series of delays for the tech conglomerate’s return to work. The company plans to wait until the new year to assess when its U.S.-based offices can require employees to return on a hybrid basis, CNBC reported. The newest delay comes after health officials in the U.S. and worldwide raised concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed omicron, which could be more transmissible though it is currently unclear how significant of a risk omicron poses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ford Motor Company#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
SFGate

Record Number of Workers Quit Jobs to Become Self-Employed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A historic number of workers have become their own bosses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (pdf). As of October, there were about 9.44 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States, as per the Bureau’s data. In that same month last year, there were about 8.78 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kellogg's says it will permanently replace striking workers after offer is rejected

Kellogg's employees have rejected a contract proposal offering 3% annual raises, with 1,400 workers at the company's four U.S. cereal plants choosing to remain on strike. The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International (BCTGM) Union said on Tuesday that an overwhelming majority of workers voted down the five-year offer, which also would have also provided cost-of-living adjustments in the later years of the deal and preserved the workers' current health care benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bridgemi.com

Breakthrough COVID deaths, illnesses mount, as boosters lag in Michigan

Six months after most vaccinations, a quarter of all COVID deaths and hospitalizations are breakthrough cases. Most severe cases, though, are among the unvaccinated. Earlier this year, the fully vaccinated accounted for 10 percent to 15 percent of all cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In the past month, they account for 24 percent of deaths and 28 percent of hospitalizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser Oakland Medical Center Staffers Tied to COVID Omicron Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eleven of 12 COVID-19 cases tied to an omicron variant outbreak in Alameda County are fully vaccinated and boosted staff members at Kaiser hospital in Oakland, according to a Kaiser Permanente spokesman. The Kaiser Oakland Medical Center initially identified a COVID case among staff on November 30 and notified the county health department. On December 3, the health department announced 12 people had contracted COVID and that five of the cases were confirmed to be the omicron variant with other results pending. A sixth case of the omicron variant was subsequently confirmed. The Kaiser Oakland staff members,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 15,385 New COVID-19 Cases, 351 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 15,385 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 351 deaths on Wednesday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,368,541 and 24,845 deaths as of Dec. 8. Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals...
MICHIGAN STATE
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
