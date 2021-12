(Bloomberg) -- They’ve only just entered the workforce, but a significant swath of the newest crop of U.S. employees are already making plans for an early exit. A full 25% of Gen Z respondents in a new survey by Goldman Sachs Asset Management said they plan to retire before the age of 55. That’s in line with the latest trend of reevaluating and even simply quitting work early, but out of step with the realities of more recent retirees.

