ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

By Emily Smith and
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the...

nypost.com

Comments / 24

Related
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
wabcradio.com

The Cuomo brothers and close aides involved in an alleged smear campaign

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY -(77WABC)- CNBC reporting that Close allies of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, including aide Melissa DeRosa and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, tried find ways to discredit Fox News’ Janice Dean, after she became one of the most vocal critics of the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#The Post#Cravath Swaine Moore#Abc News
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Says CNN Had No Reason to Keep Chris Cuomo After Brother Resigned: ‘Once He’s Gone… Why Have the Steroid Guy?’

Tucker Carlson said Chris Cuomo was fired because the Cuomo Prime Time host had outlived his usefulness to CNN “dwarf king” president Jeff Zucker. CNN terminated Cuomo on Saturday after a rocky year. In May he was revealed to have been advising his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Last week, it was disclosed that the cable news host sought to dig up information on his brother’s accusers. That prompted CNN to suspend Cuomo indefinitely. Two days later, the network fired him after it was alerted to an allegation of sexual harassment against the host at a network where he had previously worked.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Literary Hub

Post-controversy, Chris Cuomo’s book has been scrapped by its publisher.

Possibly the last Cuomo book update Lit Hub will ever blog: on Tuesday, HarperCollins announced that they are pulling Chris Cuomo’s book from publication following his termination from his position as an anchor at CNN. Cuomo was previously suspended for using his press connections to help his brother Andrew Cuomo’s team handle this year’s sexual harassment allegations. A day before he was fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by a former colleague of his at ABC News.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

CNN Grapples With Chris Cuomo Chaos

“I like being uncomfortable,” Chris Cuomo told Variety in 2018. “I like making other people uncomfortable.” Looks like he succeeded. CNN fired Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, over the weekend for exactly that reason. Though Cuomo had become emblematic of a new era at CNN, one filled with journalists who practiced holding newsmakers to account rather than just delivering the news, Jeff Zucker, WarnerMedia’s chairman of news and sports, and other executives no longer felt assured about their relationship with the anchor, according to people familiar with the matter. The rupture was a long time coming. CNN stood by Cuomo through altercations captured...
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Following His Dismissal From CNN, Chris Cuomo Ends SiriusXM Program.

It seemed like only a matter of time that the controversy surrounding Chris Cuomo, would affect his SiriusXM program. On Monday, Dec. 6, Cuomo released a statement that he was discontinuing his satellite radio program so he can “focus on what’s comes next.”. The cable news channel’s star anchor was...
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo quits SiriusXM show: 'While I have a thick skin, I also have a family'

Two days after he was officially terminated by CNN, Chris Cuomo has announced that he won't be on the radio, either. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Cuomo, who shares three children with wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo, wrote Monday on Twitter. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Chris Cuomo’s misbehavior reflects badly on CNN, too

Years ago, my pastor imposed church discipline on his son -- he exemplified integrity. The memory nestled in my subconscious; it resurrected when CNN fired the recalcitrant Chris Cuomo, who gloats about compromising journalistic integrity in his zeal to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. CNN had...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Chris Cuomo loses book deal and CNN severance as brutal downfall continues

Chris Cuomo’s terrible week continues, as his publisher cancels his book deal and CNN says it will not be giving him severance pay.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the publisher HarperCollins told the Associated Press that it would not be releasing Mr Cuomo’s upcoming book of political commentary, Deep Denial. On the same day, CNN president Jeff Zucker told an employees in a meeting that Mr Cuomo would not receive severance from the company, AP reported.HarperCollins did not elaborate on its decision.“We do not intend to publish the book,” the publisher bluntly told The Daily Beast.Mr Cuomo was fired on...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly came close to firing Chris Cuomo last Tuesday -- Jake Tapper isn't interested in taking over CNN's 9 p.m. timeslot

Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports that CNN and Cuomo are "on the brink of all-out war" amid reports that the fired Cuomo Prime Time host is preparing to sue for $18 million, the remainder of the contract he signed last year. Pompeo reports that Cuomo believed he was up front with Zucker about his involvement in fending off the sexual harassment scandal involving his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But Pompeo reports that sources close to Zucker say Cuomo never apprised him of the most damaging details that were released last week in the New York Attorney General's report last Monday. Pompeo also reports that last Tuesday, one day before an unnamed former ABC News colleague of Cuomo's contacted CNN via her attorney, alleging sexual harassment, Zucker considered firing the anchor. "He cooled off and suspended Cuomo instead," Pompeo says of Zucker. "In either case, there’s sure to be renewed scrutiny on Cuomo’s past, in a #MeToo sense," adds Pompeo. "CNN was aware for several months that the (New York) Times had been sniffing around on it. Cuomo, for his part, is not taking things lying down." Cuomo's spokesperson says of the sexual harassment allegation: “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true. If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination.” Meanwhile, Pompeo reports Jake Tapper has told colleagues "he does not want the 9 p.m. show, citing family time and his straight-news approach compared to the more perspective-driven style that viewers have come to expect in the hour." ALSO: Don Lemon has been silent on the firing of his "brother" Cuomo, who co-hosts their The Handoff podcast.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy