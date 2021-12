TODAY’S WEATHER: As of the 11 am roundup from the National Weather Service forecast office in Birmingham, temperatures have risen into the mid-40s to the upper 50s across Central Alabama as skies are clearing out. The latest satellite image shows that locations along and west of the I-59 corridor now have complete sunshine, with clouds over most of the areas east of I-59. Eufaula was the warm spot at 59 degrees, while the cool spot was Talladega at 46 degrees. Birmingham was at 49 degrees. The good news is that afternoon highs will make it up into the mid-50s to the mid-60s across the area this afternoon before the sun starts to set. Much of the area will have clear skies tonight except for the far southeastern locations as a few clouds may continue to linger around. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO