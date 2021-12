Tesla (TSLA -0.5%) appears to have its limit of backlog orders on the Model S and Model X for customers outside North America. "In order to expedite the delivery of existing orders, including your Model X order, as much as possible, we are currently no longer accepting new orders for the Model S and Model X from markets outside of North America," read an e-mail sent to a buyer in Germany.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO