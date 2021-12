The Christmas season is finally upon us! Everyone is bringing out their favorite Christmas movies and are decorating their house from floor to ceiling. There are tons of traditions people look forward to year after year, and I have an odder one. To me, Christmas commercials are as big of a Christmas tradition as Rudolph or The Grinch. Some I grew up with, and some are before my time that I discovered over the years. In celebration of the Holliday season, here are ten classic Christmas commercials.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO