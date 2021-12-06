ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Medicare enrollment ends December 7

WFMY NEWS2
 2 days ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have the next 24 hours to enroll and make changes to your current Medicare plan. The deadline is December 7, 2021. Now, before you say, ‘I like the plan I'm on’, just know the plan you're on right now may be changing for next year....

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

All about Medicare!

A dear friend recently turned 65; for her, it was almost a rite of passage to sign up for Medicare. She’s worked in healthcare for many years and told me she was still “drinking from the firehose” of information overload that came from beginning her journey with Medicare coverage. The requirements and options can feel overwhelming when comparing one plan to another. But doing early homework ensures that you have time to make the wisest decision for yourself. So, today, I wanted to share some information about Medicare that may be helpful to you.
ECONOMY
Daily News

Misleading sales pitches for Medicare Advantage Plans are everywhere

It seems that nothing ever changes when it comes to hawking insurance to fill the gaps in Medicare coverage for seniors. The fervent sales pitches, the misinformation and the incomplete and deceptive information continue to proliferate. For the last several weeks I’ve heard ad after ad, particularly on the TV...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Baltimore Times

Open Enrollment Medicare for Medicare Advantage and Medigap Plans 64 and Beyond, Part 2

Medicare has the primary responsibility to pay for health insurance for those who do not have any other insurance or coverage. The Medicare program has 4 parts to help meet the health and wellness of individuals; Part A covers hospital (free), Part B covers medical (premiums associated), Part C (Medicare Advantage), and Part D (prescription drug coverage). As previously mentioned in “What you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment, Part 1”, to be eligible for Medicare Part C, you must have Part A and B, and Part D with Part A and/or Part B.
HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deadline nears to enroll in Medicare Advantage health insurance for 2022 coverage

The deadline is approaching for seniors and people with disabilities to sign up for a Medicare-eligible health insurance plan for 2022. Enrollment closes Dec. 7 for coverage that begins Jan. 1. Medicare Advantage plans are privately offered alternatives to traditional Medicare and supplemental government-provided plans. They’ve long been popular in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
kennetttimes.com

Houlahan promotes Medicare Open Enrollment in Phoneixville

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-6) held a roundtable discussion with members of the Phoenixville Area Senior Center (PASC) and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) to answer Medicare questions and continue her efforts encouraging area seniors to take advantage of the open enrollment period ending tomorrow, December 7. As of July 2020, there were 2,769,667 Pennsylvania residents enrolled in Medicare.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WTNH.com

CarePartners of Connecticut: Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare’s annual enrollment period is ending soon. If you already have a Medicare Advantage Plan, now is the time to make sure your plan is right for you. Joining us with more is Marla Pantano, President of Care Partners of Connecticut, a not-for-profit health plan here in the state. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCNC

Here's what seniors need to know about Medicare's annual open enrollment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Medicare's annual open enrollment period is happening now. If you're over 65, you need to find a Medicare plan to fit your budget and your lifestyle. Alec Hoffman with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina says it comes down to 2 different paths. Path 1 is original Medicare. It's part A and part B. It's provided by the federal government. Add-ons from insurance companies can cover any gaps in coverage. Path 2 is what's known as Medicare advantage. You get the same type of coverage as you get in original Medicare, but it often includes additional services that aren't covered under original Medicare, like dental, vision, or gym memberships.
HEALTH
Benzinga

4 Ways to Get Coverage if You Miss the Medicare Open Enrollment Deadline

Medicare's Open Enrollment ends December 7th. For millions with Medicare coverage, Open Enrollment offers the greatest opportunity to switch plans for the coming year. If you miss the opportunity, don't despair. There are other (and sometimes lesser known) opportunities that can benefit those on Medicare. Special Enrollment Periods. You can...
HEALTH
wagmtv.com

Aroostook Community Matters : Aroostook Agency on Aging helps with Medicare and Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Current Medicare Open Enrollment Period ends December 7th, and you may have seen commercials about Medicare Advantage Plans. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard talks with a Medicare Education Coordinator to give you some tips this enrollment period. Kimberly James - Medicare Education...
POLITICS
KTEN.com

Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare

Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage or traditional Medicare. Your choice can determine which doctors and hospitals you can visit and what you’ll pay for coverage. Understanding the differences between Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare can make it easier to choose the one that’s right for you. Making decisions about healthcare during retirement is best done in consultation with a financial advisor.
HEALTH
fernandinaobserver.com

The clock is ticking for open enrollment at Medicare.gov and Healthcare.gov

The Medicare Open Enrollment deadline of December 7, 2021 is fast approaching. If you’re on Medicare, now is the time to review your health and prescription drug coverage and compare it with other plans to make sure you have a plan that best meets your needs for 2022. Coverage changes take effect January 1, 2022.
HEALTH
WRGB

Medicare Part B premium increase for 2022 will be largest ever

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — As the cost of almost everything is skyrocketing for Americans, there's a new warning tonight if you have medicare part b coverage: be prepared to pay more in 2022. It's going to be around $22 more per month for those with Medicare Part B health insurance.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Medicare's Annual Election Period Ends Dec. 7. Are You Prepared?

Medicare's annual election period ends tomorrow, Dec. 7. Jae Oh, author of Maximize your Medicare, explains what you need to know. Up until tomorrow (Dec. 7), Medicare users can switch their plans as many times as they would like before the deadline comes around. There are some other enrollment windows for Medicare, including one that is coming up in the first quarter of 2022. During that enrollment period, Medicare users can only switch once, according to Jae Oh.
Community Policy