Medicare enrollment ends December 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Medicare's annual open enrollment period is happening now. If you're over 65, you need to find a Medicare plan to fit your budget and your lifestyle. Alec Hoffman with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina says it comes down to 2 different paths. Path 1 is original Medicare. It's part A and part B. It's provided by the federal government. Add-ons from insurance companies can cover any gaps in coverage. Path 2 is what's known as Medicare advantage. You get the same type of coverage as you get in original Medicare, but it often includes additional services that aren't covered under original Medicare, like dental, vision, or gym memberships.

