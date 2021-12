The latest protocol hack on BadgerDAO is a call for developers and projects to take a closer look at their smart contracts and employ third-party auditors. Over the past week, the cryptocurrency community witnessed one of the largest DeFi hacks in 2021 as BadgerDAO, a decentralized finance protocol for borrowing, lending, and earning yield with tokenized Bitcoin on Ethereum, lost $120.3 million to the hackers. According to reports on the hack, the criminals added a malicious script to the protocol’s frontend website, prompting users to approve a smart contract transaction giving the script unlimited permission to drain funds from their wallets.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO