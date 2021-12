“Knowing You” ascends to the top of the country charts. Kenny Chesney has scored his 34th No. 1 single with “Knowing You,” a four-minute waltz about celebrating someone lost – whether to time, a break-up or death – was the kind of song that wasn’t going to take his singles’ usual high-speed flight up the Country Airplay charts. Harkening back to a time in country music when life-capturing ballads such as CMA Award-winners “Strawberry Wine” and “I Hope You Dance” ruled the charts in profound ways, Chesney’s ruminative waltz offers a respite in the realm of today’s Nashville. It also provides people letting go of people and moments they loved with a way to be joyous in honoring what was.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO