Engineering

Opinion: Subject to change

Wicked Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Wordies are always alert to new words and ways to use them. This week, it is "xenobots," plural (the reason why plural, stay tuned). My Grammarly checker doesn’t recognize this word, perhaps because it’s new. At least it’s new to me and probably to many readers. It’s not new to...

Austin American-Statesman

Opinion: We all must rise to the challenge of climate change

We’re feeling the impacts of climate change all around us. Rising temperatures are changing our landscapes and livelihoods. The Great Barrier Reef is suffering from thermal stress that contributes to coral bleaching — more than half of the reef's coral cover was lost between 1995 and 2017. In July, several European countries were severely affected by floods. Globally, eight of the world's 10 largest cities are near a coast. And in the United States, almost 40% of the population lives in coastal areas, where sea level plays a role in flooding and land erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Press

10 Ways to Change the Subject When Politics Comes Up This Holiday Season

It's the holidays. You can tell because every store is blaring Christmas music and there are strung lights hanging from every available tree, roof overhang and shopping center. Right now, it feels a bit whimsical and nostalgic. By December 26, you'll want to strangle an elf and eat venison made from reindeer meat just to make yourself feel whole again.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Democrats try to change the subject and other commentary

“The Democrats have a novel solution to their crumbling popularity: avoid tackling any of the actual issues facing American families” and continue “pinning the January 6 riot at the Capitol on former president Donald Trump,” quips Spectator World’s Amber Athey. “This is all an obvious attempt at distraction from real issues facing the country. Democrats offer few solutions outside of a progressive fever dream spending bill that would only exacerbate inflation,” even though they face “a walloping in the upcoming midterm elections.” So they’re trying to make Republicans “politically toxic by affixing them to the alleged ‘insurrection.’ . . . Once again, the out-of-touch left clearly still hasn’t learned anything from recent bellwether elections in Seattle, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Vermont State
SCNow

PAUL DEMARCO: How quickly American opinion can change for the better

I email my columns to a group of several dozen friends under the subject line “Civil Discourse.” I have enjoyed their responses, particularly one after my last column about the United Methodists Church’s conflict over gay clergy. A longtime friend and fellow physician who lives on the other side of...
MARION, SC
Daily Camera

Guest Opinion: Betsy Weatherhead: The science everyone needs to know about climate change

I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are some things you should know. The primary focus of the negotiations is on carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that is released when fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — are burned, as well as by forest fires, land use changes and natural sources.
BOULDER, CO
Lancaster Online

The urgency of climate change [opinion]

Despite all the evidence that global warming is a major problem, some people still believe it isn’t real. However, within the last year, more people have begun to realize that it is a genuine issue that needs to be corrected before it’s too late. One of the biggest warning signs is what is happening to the oceans.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Freeman

Letter: Terminating pregnancy should not be subject to legislation

In response to Cal Thomas’ column (“Court can correct a legal and moral wrong,” Freeman, Dec. 3):. First, the United States does not “allow abortion at any stage of pregnancy with minimal exceptions.” It allows it to the point at which the fetus is deemed able to live outside the mother’s body — about 24 weeks. It is not the usual time when abortions are performed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Tab

Cambridge Mathematics School aims to increase diversity in subject

A state-funded Cambridge Mathematics School will open in Cambridge in September 2023. The multi-academy trust will run a specialist sixth form in collaboration with Cambridge University, with a focus on widening participation in STEM. It aims to attract more female students, students from minority ethnic groups, and students from socially...
EDUCATION
Lancaster Farming

America's Food System Needs to Change [Opinion]

The state of Maine has made headlines in the agricultural world. On Nov. 2, Maine approved a “right to food” amendment to its state’s constitution. This is the first of its kind in the nation. It states that “All individuals have a natural, inherent and inalienable right to food.” This amendment provides Maine residents with the constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food. It even gives them the right to save and share seed with other producers.
Missouri Independent

Climate change is killing our future | Opinion

For years now we’ve been subjected to an endless stream of nonsense from those who deny the inescapable reality that our planet is overheating due to human-caused pollution in the atmosphere. It’s now apparent that the cascading effects of global baking — and the concurrent lack of action by our politicians and lawmakers — are […] The post Climate change is killing our future | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ENVIRONMENT
Engineering
Virus
Technology
Youtube
Vaccines
Clackamas Review

Portland metro doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Ritu Sahni joined ClackCo TV for 'mythbusting' session refuting concerns gathered from social mediaAs the world nears its second full year since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, a myriad of questions and concerns surrounding vaccines, mask-wearing and other safety protocols have proven themselves an enduring facet of global discourse. To offer a professional medical perspective on lingering safety concerns from right here in the Portland metro region, government broadcast outlet #ClackCo TV sat down for a "mythbusting" session with Dr. Ritu Sahni, medical director for Clackamas County, Washington County and Lake Oswego emergency medical systems. In a video edit...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WHIO Dayton

Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances

The company that runs the philanthropy of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, is investing up to $3.4 billion to advance human health over 10 to 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the organization. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, or CZI, announced Tuesday its new effort is...
CHARITIES

