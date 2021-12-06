Opinion: Subject to change

“The Democrats have a novel solution to their crumbling popularity: avoid tackling any of the actual issues facing American families” and continue “pinning the January 6 riot at the Capitol on former president Donald Trump,” quips Spectator World’s Amber Athey. “This is all an obvious attempt at distraction from real issues facing the country. Democrats offer few solutions outside of a progressive fever dream spending bill that would only exacerbate inflation,” even though they face “a walloping in the upcoming midterm elections.” So they’re trying to make Republicans “politically toxic by affixing them to the alleged ‘insurrection.’ . . . Once again, the out-of-touch left clearly still hasn’t learned anything from recent bellwether elections in Seattle, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.”

