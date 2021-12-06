ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark

Being Stranded at Ikea Sounds… Good?

By Bindu Bansinath
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter is coming, which means the chances of finding yourself unexpectedly snowed-in in a public place are higher than ever. That’s what happened to 61 people in Britain last month, when a blizzard left an Oasis cover band and its fans snowed in together for four days. They apparently...

