Yesterday’s win over Kansas State may turn out to be meaningless in the long run, but I really did not want to cover an offseason in which a continued losing streak is still the focus. The difference between 4-8 and 5-7 isn’t great — only one by my count — but the difference between losing the last seven in a row and winning the last game has me feeling a little better about things.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO