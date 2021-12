This 2022 NFL Mock Draft features a dilemma at the top pick, and a receiver that’s rising fast ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s always funny to look back and realize how fast the NFL and college football seasons pass. It speaks to how much we really enjoy it. The college regular season is done, and with three non-exhibition games left, the film studying and rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft will begin in full force.

