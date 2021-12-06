Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Dropped to minors

Throughout his career, Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt has showcased durability, rarely missing time due to injury. Then on opening night, Mittelstadt, 23, suffered an upper-body injury. The Sabres estimated then he would be sidelined at least two weeks. Seven weeks and 21 games later, Mittelstadt is finally ready to...
Blackhawks left winger Jujhar Khaira fell unconscious after sustaining a blindside hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during Tuesday's game in Chicago. Medical officials carried Khaira off the ice on a stretcher. The incident occurred at the 13:52 mark of the second period, when Trouba drove his shoulder...
NEWARK, N.J. – There might be three-quarters of a season left for the Flyers but digging themselves in a hole early won’t be doing them any favors when the schedule gets late. Make that six games without a win after Sunday night’s disheartening 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils...
Both teams entered tonight’s contest with an unsavory record as of late. The New Jersey Devils are 1-2-2 in their last five games while the Philadelphia Flyers are winless. It’s the first losing streak of its kind during the Alain Vigneault era. A loss tonight would give the Flyers their first six-game losing streak since Dave Hakstol.
Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-4) are in Newark on Sunday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (8-6-4). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of three meetings this season between the Metro Division teams, and the first...
Hellebuyck will be in the crease Saturday against the Flames, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. After rattling off three straight wins from Nov. 2-6, Hellebuyck is winless in his last four starts. He hasn't been terrible over the slump, though, posting a .920 save percentage and 2.60 GAA. The American netminder will be opposed by Jacob Markstrom at the other end of the rink Saturday.
The free falling Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-4) went into New York to battle the streaking Rangers (14-4-3) and the Flyers came away on the short end of a 4-1 decision. The Rangers have now won their last six games at home. Information Shesterkin turned aside 33 Philadelphia chances with Chris Keieder...
With 20 games in the books and the Flyers underperforming to a pretty spectacular degree, Chuck Fletcher met with the media this afternoon to field questions and discuss the state of the team. It went, well, pretty much how you might expect any somewhat regularly scheduled presser from the GM to go, but there are some things worth digging into, so we’re here to do that.
Willman was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. It was the third time in as many days that Willman has been moved between leagues by the Flyers, but with Kevin Hayes back in the lineup, it may be the last -- for at least a little while -- for Willman. Even when he does get elevated to the big club, the Massachusetts native has yet to make a significant impact with zero points, nine shots and eight hits while averaging 10:49 of ice time in seven games.
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored again and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots to help the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Dryden Hunt also scored and Kaapo...
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Monday night to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneault. Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they...
Murphy is in concussion protocol after exiting Thursday's game against Washington, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. If he has a concussion, Murphy could miss a handful of games. The defenseman, who has tallied two points while averaging 21:44 this season, should be considered day-to-day until more updates about his condition become available.
Alain Vigneault is OUT as Flyers head coach according to Frank Seravalli. Not much is known at this time. But what is known is after starting off the season strong, the Flyers have lost 8 straight games and lost 7-1 in a lifeless effort. This coming off last season where the Flyers were a MASSIVE letdown. They had a 25-23 record but they had the luxury of using COVID as an excuse. This season, there are no excuses.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault (VEEN’-yoh) following eight straight losses. The Flyers’ latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
Willman was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Willman was sent down to make room for Patrick Brown (thumb) on the Flyers' active roster. The 26-year-old winger will likely continue to bounce between levels throughout the season.
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The Jets dug out of the initial two-goal deficit, but the Hurricanes retook control late in the second period and cruised to the win. Hellebuyck has allowed four goals in three of his last eight starts. The American is 9-7-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 20 contests. With a road back-to-back versus the Kraken on Thursday and the Canucks on Friday, Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie should each start one of the next two games.
BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not even hyperbole to say that the Bruins are just as much a risk to score as the opposing power play when Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are on the penalty kill. The Edmonton Oilers learned this lesson firsthand on Thursday night.
With Nick Foligno in the box (for responding to an uncalled boarding penalty by Zach Hyman), the Bruins’ PK got to work. Patrice Bergeron, in a rare moment, lost the faceoff in the Boston end, but he quickly skated to the point to harass Tyson Barrie. Flustered, Barrie sent a weak pass along the wall....
Comments / 0