Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Dropped to minors

Willman was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. It was the third time in as many days that Willman has been moved between leagues by the Flyers, but with Kevin Hayes back in the lineup, it may be the last -- for at least a little while -- for Willman. Even when he does get elevated to the big club, the Massachusetts native has yet to make a significant impact with zero points, nine shots and eight hits while averaging 10:49 of ice time in seven games.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO